Zelenskyy to unveil 'victory plan' to Biden, Harris, Trump amid Russia conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins his high-stake visit to the United States with a tour of the Pennsylvania ammunition plant on Sunday, September 22.
According to CNN, Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the US this week he will present a “victory plan” to President Joe Biden and the two candidates for the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy also asserted that the plan “includes the fact that we will have a different situation after November. That is, there will be a new president in the United States. And we need to talk to each of the candidates about their perception of this.”
Moreover, Harris has expressed her support for Ukraine, while Trump at the time has criticized US support for Kyiv and has spoken highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy before landing in the US wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This fall will determine the future of this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as needed for our victory, a shared victory for a truly just peace.”
Furthermore, the Ukrainian president will address the annual meeting of the United Nations on Tuesday, September 24.