Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle

Prince harry broke cover right after sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made first public appearance near Balmoral after completing chemotherapy.
The Duke of Sussex officially kicked off his highly anticipated New York trip with a high-profile dinner, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) at Big Apple on the weekend.
Harry appeared in high spirits at the glitzy dinner arranged in honour of childhood violence survivors, which he attended without Meghan Markle.
At the event, the 40-year-old rubbed shoulders with the officials from countries including Georgia, Canada, Iceland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, and Zimbabwe.
Actor Forest Whitaker, the Queen Mathilde of Belgium and the prime minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo were also in attendance.
Prince Harry rocked a black three-piece suit in the photographs obtained by The Sun.
This dinner marks Harry’s second public appearance without Meghan, since his marked his 40th birthday milestone on September 15, 2024.
Just a day prior to Harry's new outing, Princess Kate made her first public appearance at Crathie Kirk, a church near the family's royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.