Perry Farrell takes unexpected step after Dave Navarro feud

The 'Jane’s Addiction' lead singer clashed with band-mate Dave Navarro during live show on September 13, 2024

  • September 23, 2024
Perry Farrell is taking drastic action after the onstage scuffle with Jane’s Addiction band-mate Dave Navarro!

The rock band’s front-man created an onstage chaos during a live show by hitting his fellow artist repeatedly, which his wife, Etty Lau, later justified as his bad health status.

In the latest development, Lau shared on her Instagram account on Saturday, September 21, that the singer has taken a bold step after creating the whole mess.

Calling her husband as the “gentlest of souls,” she revealed in her detailed Instagram caption that Farrell is seeking medical guidance following the quarrel.

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with [an] otolaryngologist and a neurologist,” she wrote.

To note, Lau, in her earlier post, mentioned that the singer is suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat.”

Farrell’s wife also thanked his fans for their constant support during this tough time and said that she and her husband are “beyond grateful and so very humbled.”

After the incident, the singer also apologized to his fans and band-mates in a statement that his representative shared with Variety.

“This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my band-mates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show,” he expressed.

The band cancelled its next show after the scuffle.

