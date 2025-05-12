Entertainment

Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz

The Eras Tour hitmaker drops a major clue about AMAs 2025, igniting buzz around 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift is back, sparking speculations with her Easter Eggs!

The Eras Tour starlet sparked frenzy among her die-hard fans with an unexpected move, igniting speculations about her appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Recently, the Grammy-winning artist's official website displayed some cryptic clues that were quickly noticed by her eagle-eyed fans, who are skilled at decoding her subtle hints and hidden messages.

The Blank Space crooner, who is known for leaving hidden "Easter Eggs" for Swifties, featured four prominent tabs on her website: Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale, which together spell out as AMAS.

This move by the Cruel Summer songstress ignited wild guesses among Swifties, with some predicting a performance at the 2025 AMAs, while others speculated it could signal the long-awaited release of her album, Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Fans express their speculation on X:

Taking to X ( formerly Twitter), Taylor Swift’s fans shared their wild speculations about the cryptic clue.

“OMG, IT’S REAL TAYLOR SWIFT’S WEBSITE SPELLS OUT AMAS??? DO WE THINK SOMETHING IS COMING???” one wrote.

Aother predicted, “She’s going to announce something at the AMAs. I’m 99% sure.”

A third pointed out, “Taylor’s discount and the AMAs date both scream “26”—coincidence or a Swiftie-style Easter egg?”

“REPTV AT MIDNIGHT,” a fourth commented.

Meanwhile, a fifth expressed, "Reputation TV on the way, can't wait for the official announcement."

Taylor Swift’s Reputation:

Reputation is Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album which was released on November 10, 2017, under the banner of Big Machine Records.

After the Lover crooner lost ownership of the masters of her first six albums – Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014, and Reputation (2017) – following the company’s sale to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, she announced re-recording all her albums to regain control of the masters.

As of now, Taylor Swift has re-recorded four of the six albums that include Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. 

