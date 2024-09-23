Health

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain

The outbreak has led WHO to declare a significant health emergency due to its increasing spread in Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain

India confirmed its first mpox case, also known as monkeypox, linked to the rapidly spreading clade 1b strain involving a traveler in Kerala, on Monday, September 23.

As per Reuters, the patient is a 38-year-old man who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, a 26-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana, tested positive for the West African Clade 2 strain in the national capital.

The outbreak has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a significant health emergency due to its increasing spread in Africa.

This decision followed a meeting of the UN health agency's emergency committee and came just a day after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a public health emergency on the continent.

According to the WHO, there have been over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths in Africa this year, surpassing last year's figures.

More than 96% of these cases are concentrated in the Congo, where a new and possibly more transmissible strain of the virus is causing concern.

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing

Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Health News

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study