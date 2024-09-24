Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'concerns about kids and their well-being' amid arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Christian attended a hearing on September 17, 2024

  September 24, 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been super “concerned about his kids” as he awaits next hearing.

Recently, he “was able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone” from behind bars.

On September 16, he was arrested in a Manhattan hotel on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Although he pleaded not guilty, but has been denied bail twice and is currently on a suicide watch.

An insider told People, “He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being. He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

The music mogul, 54, is dad to sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, and daughters Chance, 18, Jessie and D’Lila, 17, and Love, 23 months.

"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source continued, his is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

It is pertinent to note that Sean’s son Christian attended a previous hearing in NY on September 17.

