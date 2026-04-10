Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn 

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, have attempted one final step to mend their broken relationship with their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.
Earlier this week, a bombshell media report claimed that the couple, who tied the knot in 1999, wanted to take a crucial step for the aspiring chef, an effort to end resentment of the former photographer.
According to Wonderwall.com, it was recently revealed that Victoria and David have offered their son to see a "therapist or mediator," as they wanted to resolve the matter psychologically.
An insider claimed that the English fashion designer, 51, and the retired footballer, 50, have tried to reach Brooklyn, 26, in a way he deems suitable, whether that's "With lawyers, the Peltz parents, siblings, a therapist, a mediator."
The tipster further suggested that Victoria and David believed that, "He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home."
Despite his rudeness towards his parents, the former Spice Girls singer and her husband continued to make efforts to mend the alleged ties.
The controversy between Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and their eldest son started when the Cloud23 founder publicly accused his parents of ruining his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Since then, Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from his parents.