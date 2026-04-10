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Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G

Sabrina Carpenter made a huge comeback at the 2026 Coachella after two years

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G  

Sabrina Carpenter has brought heat to the 2026 Coachella festival. 

The Short n' Sweet crooner kicked off the annual music and arts festival on Friday, April 10th, in California, United States of America.

Business Recorder reported that Carpenter highlighted the show, taking place at the Empire Polo Club.

It is worth noticing that the Please Please Please hitmaker made her debut at the 2024 Coachella music festival.

However, she also seemingly raised the bar high and has already built pressure for the Swag II singer, who is set to make a huge comeback in the star-studded show, nearly a decade ago.

Apart from Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, several other pop stars performed at the show, including emerging talent Teddy Swims, girl group KATSEYE, and an established artist, Moby.

The first day of the Coachella 2026 was closed by the Italian DJ Anyma, who is set to premiere his new production, ÆDEN.

Justin Bieber will kick off the Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11th, with the highly anticipated appearance of the Sorry singer.

The cherry on top for Sunday will be reggaeton star Karol G, the first Latina to headline the festival.  

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