Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber takes huge gamble ahead of festival headline

Justin Bieber’s daring strategy for this year’s Coachella has been revealed as the music festival inches closer.
The 32-year-old singer, who is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11, is “determined to prove himself on his own terms”.
In this regard, a source told Us Weekly that Bieber has been involved in everything all along related to the annual festival, including working on the show's creative direction, helping in designing T-shirts, and hoodies, that will be sold on the grounds.
“Justin doesn't feel he has something to prove,” the insider dished out, adding that, however, at the same time, he wants to flex that he can put on a memorable show that too without a huge team like he once had.
“It's all his vision, brought to life by just a few people,” the tipster tattled.
While shedding more light on his strategy, the insider explained the Baby hitmaker knows the crowd will want to hear his Swag album’s songs with some of his old hits that he hasn’t performed in years.
Labelling his strategic moves as “fine-tuning”, the source concluded with the Sorry crooner has been busy changing some things as recently as this week.
It’s worth mentioning here that Justin Bieber is set to headline the 2026 Coachella on April 11 and 18 at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.