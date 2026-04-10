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Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents

Brooklyn Beckham’s fuelling feud with his parents David and Victoria came to light in January 2026

Brooklyn Beckhams latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents

Brooklyn Beckham's recent actions alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz, apparently deepened further tensions with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

It is to be noted here that the eldest son of the Beckhams marked four years of marriage to his wife.

The 27-year-old aspiring chef, 27 dedicated a special anniversary card on his social media account to his 31-year-old wife in which he revealed his feelings, noting that she is stronger than him.

On his Instagram Story on Friday, April 10, Brooklyn penned, "Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart."

Brooklyn Beckhams latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents

He then added, "We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend.

"I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x," the influencer captioned his Instagram Story.

Brooklyn Beckhams latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents

Moreover, in another snap, Brooklyn also shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent to him and Nicola from is Nicola Peltz’s parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

The news comes amid Brooklyn Beckham cutting ties with his family members in January 2026.

In a bombshell statement via Instagram, the eldest son of Victoria and David accused his parents of "controlling him for most of his life".

He also declared that he no plans to reconcile with his parents. 

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