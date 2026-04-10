Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy makes dream start in Augusta title defence

The Masters player Rory McIlroy plays down potential major title defence despite 'great' opening round at Augusta National
McIlroy mixed six birdies with a lone bogey during an impressive five-under 67, just the second time in his last eight visits he has started with an under-par round, leaving him in a share of the early advantage alongside Sam Burns.
"It's a great start, but there's a long way to go," McIlroy told Sky Sports.
"I'm right in the tournament, and it's a lot better than starting from seven behind going into the second round, like I was last year. Can't get ahead of myself, but I'm feeling good with where I'm at."
A year on from becoming just the sixth male golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam, following his dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose, Rory enhanced his chances of becoming only the fourth player to win back-to-back editions of 'The Masters.'
The Masters' player only found five fairways off the tee but responded well whenever out of position, with his patience rewarded when five birdies in an eight-hole stretch pushed him up the leaderboard.
The 36 years, golfer followed a brilliant par-save from the back of the 12th green with successive birdies over his next two holes, taking him to four under with four to play—the same position he was in during the opening day of last year's contest.
His impressive opening round came just hours after Jack Nicklaus, who became the first player to successfully defend at The Masters back in 1966, backed him to follow suit.
The golf star was among only 16 players in the 91-man field to finish under par, with conditions expected to get even firmer and faster over the next three days.
"Rory McIlroy has got the monkey off his back, and I think he has a very, very good chance to repeat."
As a good start ahead of games, golf enthusiasts weigh if McIlroy becomes the face of the Masters, leading the champion series after giving new hope.