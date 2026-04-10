'The Mummy 4' makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release

The makers of The Mummy 4 starring Brendan Fraser recently made an exciting announcement ahead of movie release in 2028.
The highly anticipated movie featuring the return of Brendan Fraser in his iconic role, has already begun promoting.
The directing team behind the movie recently paid a visit to a theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood, as part of movie promotion.
The official Instagram page of Universal Studios shared an image of their visit, writing, “Getting back into character! Brendan Fraser had a blast braving Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at Universal Studios in preparation for reprising the role of Rick O’Connell.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the fourth instalment in The Mummy franchise is sequel to 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
The forthcoming movie is scheduled to begin filming this summer, however, the plot details about the movie remains under the rug.
The adventure-action movie sees Brendan Fraser reprising his role as Rick O'Connell alongside Rachel Weisz, who will return as Evelyn O’Connell and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan.
Written by David Coggeshall, the movie has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
The Mummy 4 is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.