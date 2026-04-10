News
News

'The Mummy 4' makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release

'The Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser drops an exciting announcement

The Mummy 4 makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release
'The Mummy 4' makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release

The makers of The Mummy 4 starring Brendan Fraser recently made an exciting announcement ahead of movie release in 2028.

The highly anticipated movie featuring the return of Brendan Fraser in his iconic role, has already begun promoting.

The directing team behind the movie recently paid a visit to a theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood, as part of movie promotion.

The official Instagram page of Universal Studios shared an image of their visit, writing, “Getting back into character! Brendan Fraser had a blast braving Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at Universal Studios in preparation for reprising the role of Rick O’Connell.”

The Mummy 4 starring Brendan Fraser drops an exciting announcement
'The Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser drops an exciting announcement

It’s worth mentioning here that the fourth instalment in The Mummy franchise is sequel to 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The forthcoming movie is scheduled to begin filming this summer, however, the plot details about the movie remains under the rug.

The adventure-action movie sees Brendan Fraser reprising his role as Rick O'Connell alongside Rachel Weisz, who will return as Evelyn O’Connell and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan.

Written by David Coggeshall, the movie has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The Mummy 4 is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings
Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings
Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song 'Runway' with Doechii for 'TDWP 2'
Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song 'Runway' with Doechii for 'TDWP 2'
‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years
‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber takes huge gamble ahead of festival headline
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber takes huge gamble ahead of festival headline
Afrika Bambaataa dies at 68: Cause of death triggers massive buzz online
Afrika Bambaataa dies at 68: Cause of death triggers massive buzz online
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding day set for THIS date in NYC: Details
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding day set for THIS date in NYC: Details
Elle Fanning receives heart melting wish from sister Dakota after 'nepo sibling' remark
Elle Fanning receives heart melting wish from sister Dakota after 'nepo sibling' remark
Taylor Swift dazzles in bridal-inspired look after Travis Kelce epic wedding remark
Taylor Swift dazzles in bridal-inspired look after Travis Kelce epic wedding remark
Diddy lawyers appeal conviction with free speech claim about 'freak-off' tapes
Diddy lawyers appeal conviction with free speech claim about 'freak-off' tapes
'Wednesday' Season 3 adds Andrew McCarthy, Lena Headey & James Lance as guest stars
'Wednesday' Season 3 adds Andrew McCarthy, Lena Headey & James Lance as guest stars

Popular News

Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
2 hours ago
Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files

Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files
22 minutes ago
‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years

‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years
4 hours ago