Legendary Hip Hop icon, Afrika Bambaataa, has tragically passed away. He was 68!
The popular American disc jockey died on Thursday, April 9th, in Pennsylvania around 3 a.m., his representative for Naf Management revealed in a sombre statement.
"On behalf of the entire Hip Hop community, I am heartbroken to share that we have lost my brother, my legend — Afrika Bambaataa," the management announced.
They continued shedding light on the deceased rapper, as he was dubbed a "Father to a culture, a light that guided millions across the world through Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun."
"Hip Hop will never be the same without him - but everything Hip Hop is today, it is because of him. His spirit lives in every beat, every cypher, every corner of this globe he touched," Afrika’s spokespersons unveiled.
According to his attorney, the legendary musician and father of the Electro Funk Sound, died after his prolonged battle with prostate cancer.
Afrika Bambaataa – who gained fame as a founding father of hip-hop by pivoting from South Bronx gang leadership to organising youth through the Universal Zulu Nation in the late 1970s – was also battling with a series of legal troubles after multiple men accused him of sexually abusing them during the 1980s and 1990s.
TMZ reported that he was asked to pay out a settlement in 2025 to a man accusing him of sex trafficking him in the 1990s after a judge issued a default judgment when he didn’t show up to court.
He also faced serious accusations of sexually abusing numerous people, including Bronx political activist and infamous YouTuber Hassan Campbell.
As the rapper's cause of death was revealed, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their sadness over the tragic news.
"Rip to a fkn legend and a really cool dude," one commented.
Another noted, "How was he 67 if he was born in 1957 and it’s 2026?"
"RIP. He made music. The real kind," a third said.
While many asked when his rival, Hassan Campbell, would react to his tragic death.
So far, Afrika Campbell's mass funeral has yet to be announced by his family members.