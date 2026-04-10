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Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song 'Runway' with Doechii for 'TDWP 2'

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is slated to be released earlier of next month

Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song ‘Runway’ with Doechii for ‘TDWP 2’
Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song ‘Runway’ with Doechii for ‘TDWP 2’ 

Lady Gaga finally unveiled the new single, Runway, alongside Doechii. 

The Bad Romance crooner and the hip-hop icon collaborated for the first time with a new high-energy single, which will feature in the upcoming movie of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On Thursday, April 9th, Gaga shared the joyful update on her official Instagram account and also penned a heartfelt message for her fans.

"Runway w/ @doechii @ladygaga Out Now | The Devil Wears Prada 2," the Poker Face hitmaker penned her post.

The catchy lyrics of the song include, "No matter what, you gotta strut, and you were born for the runway."

As her announcement went viral on social media, Doechii quickly rushed to the comments section to express her excitement over the new song release.

"Sashay," the Alter Ego singer noted.

This new update came a few days after the producers of the new film officially released the first trailer of the comedy-drama. 

The one-minute fifty-four seconds of teaser featured Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the leading roles as the actors reprised their respective roles from the 2006 sequel.

Notably, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will officially premiere in theatres on May 1st 2026.   

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