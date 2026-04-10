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‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare

Valerie Perrine was passed away March 23 at the age of 82

‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare

Valerie Perrine’s official cause of death has been revealed,

According to PEOPLE, on her death certificate she had a sudden cardiac arrest, with reports confirming the Superman star died from acute cardiopulmonary arrest.

Dementia was also noted as a contributing factor, and Perrine, who died March 23 at 82, had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” her longtime friend, Stacey Souther, shared on social media at the time.

Souther noted, “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was.”

Her friend went on to share, “The world feels less beautiful without her in it. I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side.”


Perrine rose to fame for her role in 1974’s Lenny, a biopic on Lenny Bruce that earned her an Oscar nomination, and in 1978’s Superman, where she portrayed Lex Luthor’s girlfriend.

She reprised the role in 1980’s Superman II before moving to television, starring opposite Harvey Korman in Leo & Liz in Beverly Hills.

Valerie Perrine later appeared in ER, Nash Bridges, As the World Turns and What Women Want, among many others and her breakout role came in 1972’s Slaughterhouse-Five.

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