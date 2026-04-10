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‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman appeared across all four seasons of the series 'Love on the Spectrum'

‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years
‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years

Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have called it quits after 5 years of relationship.

As per The US Sun, the Love on the Spectrum stars, who met on the first season of the Netflix reality show in 2021, have split after five years of dating.

Abbey and Isaacman appeared across all four seasons of the series, with their first date taking place at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 12, 2021.

They went on to become the show’s longest-running couple.

During season 4, Abbey told Love on the Spectrum producers that "neither one of us are ready to get married" and that they felt they were "already married in our hearts.”

“I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married," she said.

Just two weeks before her split, Romeo praised her now-ex Isaacman during a podcast appearance at We Need to Talk podcast, speaking warmly about their relationship and shared outings.

Abbey shared that she and Isaacman loved visiting spots like the LA Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Griffith Observatory, and also spoke about what she admires about him.


Notably, Abbey last shared a clip of Isaacman on Instagram in December 2025 during a visit to Universal Studios, writing that they “loved having an annual pass” alongside a video of them dancing.

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