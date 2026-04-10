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Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings

The 'Open It Up' singer filed a court request in his divorce case with the 'WAP' rapper on February 25

Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings
Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings

Offset reportedly wanted a DNA test for a child linked to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, according to new claims.

The Open It Up singer filed a court request in his divorce case with the WAP rapper on February 25, according to TMZ, but a judge denied the petition while approving a separate DNA test request involving one of her other children.

According to the outlet, the children’s birth dates were redacted in the filing, though one was described as a “newborn,” believed to refer to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’s baby, born in November 2025.

Cardi B (Belcalis Almánzar) and Offset (Kiari Cephus) share three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom.

The couple began dating in 2017 after collaborating on her song Lick.

The pair’s relationship moved quickly—they went on their first date at Super Bowl LI, secretly married in September 2017, and later welcomed daughter Kulture in 2018 before separating two years afterward amid ongoing rumors and tensions.

They reconciled shortly after and welcomed Wave the following year.

Cardi B filed for divorce again in July 2024 and announced her pregnancy with Blossom the next day, giving birth in September.


She later began dating Stefon Diggs, with the pair confirming their romance in May 2025, and announced in September that they were expecting their first child together.

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