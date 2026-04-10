Prince Harry ‘resistant’ to move as Meghan Markle eyes new chapter

Prince Harry is reportedly reluctant to relocate as Meghan Markle explores a potential new chapter, with insiders claiming the couple is at odds over their future living plans.
According to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is keen to be based nearer to Los Angeles for greater convenience.
A source shared, “She’s sick of having to lose 4 hours of her day in the car when she has meetings or appointments and the fact that their neighbors continue to trash-talk them doesn’t exactly make her feel welcome.”
But the insider added that a reportedly homesick Prince Harry is reluctant to move, viewing Hollywood as a “lion’s den” after feeling frustrated and exhausted by its pressures.
The source told the outlet, “Harry is pretty resistant, he has zero desire to be anywhere near Hollywood and he’s not keen on New York, either.”
They went on to share, “He’d love it if they could get a second place in London but there’s almost zero chance of that happening, so he’d prefer to stay put. It’s become a tug of war, but odds are Meghan will win eventually, she usually does.”
Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a 16-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in Montecito, California, which they purchased for $14.65 million in 2020 after stepping back as senior royals.
The couple lived there with their children, Archie and Lilibet.