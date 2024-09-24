World

Sir Keir Starmer calls for return of Gaza ‘sausages' instead of hostages: Watch

British Prime Minister calls for de-escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border and ceasefire in Gaza

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024


United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, while addressing the Labour Party Conference, mistakenly called hostages “sausages.”

According to The Standard, Starmer, in a speech at a conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, accidentally called hostages in Gaza sausages but instantly corrected himself.

The British prime minister said, “I call again for restraint and de-escalation between Lebanon and Israel. I call again for all parties to pull back from the brink. I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages... the hostages, and a recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognised Palestine, and a safe and secure Israel.”

He further added, “And that's the message I will take to the UN General Assembly when I travel there later today, alongside our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression."

Furthermore, the first Labour prime minister since 2010, after the party conference, headed towards New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly annual session.

It is expected that Starmer, during his first address to the 79th session of the General Assembly as the British premier, will advocate for the complete ceasefire in Gaza.

