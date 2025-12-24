World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

Trump administration targets EU officials, activists with visa bans over censorship claims

  • By Bushra Saleem
US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules
US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules 

The United States has imposed visa bans on five Europeans, including a former European Union commissioner, accusing them of pressuring tech firms to censor and suppress “American viewpoints they oppose.”

According to Al Jazeera, in a statement on Tuesday, December 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterised the individuals as “radical activists” who had “advanced censorship crackdowns” by foreign states against “American speakers and American companies.”

He wrote on X, “For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose.”

“The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship,” Rubio added.

The most prominent target was Thierry Breton, who served as the European commissioner for the internal market from 2019-2024.

Sarah Rogers, the undersecretary for public diplomacy, described the French businessman as the “mastermind” of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a landmark law intended to combat hateful speech, misinformation and disinformation on online platforms.

Rogers also accused Breton of using the DSA to threaten Elon Musk, the owner of X and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, ahead of an interview Musk conducted with Trump during last year’s presidential campaign.

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis

Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis
Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025

Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more
Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’

Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’
US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships
Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials

Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials
Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Popular News

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
59 minutes ago
Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour
43 minutes ago
Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding
2 hours ago