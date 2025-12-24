World
Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead

Two police officers and a civilian killed in a blast in southern Moscow, Russia

Two police ⁠officers and another person have been killed in ⁠blast in southern Moscow, near where a general was killed recently by a car bomb Russia said was planted by Ukrainian intelligence.

According to Al Jazeera, the Russian Investigative Committee said that two traffic police officers were killed early on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred when they attempted to arrest a suspicious individual.

The committee stated, “An explosive device was triggered (as the officers approached the suspect). Two police officers succumbed to their injuries.”

It added that the person standing next to them also died in the explosion.

An investigation for “attempted murder” of law enforcement officers and “explosives trafficking” has been opened.

The blast occurred less than half a mile from where a senior Russian general, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, was killed this week when a bomb exploded under his car in southern Moscow.

Russian investigators described the death of Sarvarov, the head of the operational training directorate of the Russian military’s general staff, as a probable assassination carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services. His car exploded as he was driving along Yaseneva Street at about 7am on Monday.

Russian officials and prominent pro-war voices have called for swift retribution for the attack, the third bombing in Moscow in the past year to claim the life of a senior Russian officer linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

