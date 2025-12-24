World
Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing

An explosion at a nursing home in Pennsylvania has left at least three people dead as rescue crews rush to find victims or survivors of the fiery blast.

According to Independent, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said at a news conference late Tuesday that at least two people had been killed in the “catastrophic” explosion that left residents trapped inside.

Bristol Township’s fire chief, Kevin Dippolito, later told the outlet that three people were dead and an unknown number were injured.

Shapiro said firefighters were “climbing up ladders, handing individuals in this nursing home to police, who were at times carrying two people on their back to safety.”

The explosion happened Tuesday around 2 pm ET at the Bristol Health & Rehab Center, also known as Silver Lake Nursing Home, in Bristol Township, about 30 minutes northeast of Philadelphia. Shapiro said officials currently believe a gas leak caused the explosion.

Shapiro asked people to pray “for this community, for those who are still missing, for those who are injured, and for those families who are about to celebrate Christmas with an empty chair at their table.”

Emergency crews raced to the 174-bed facility to search for people who may have gone missing in the blast. Video footage from local outlets showed cop cars, ambulances and fire trucks with flashing lights.

