Sean 'Diddy' Combs' breaks silence on Kim Porter's 'fake' memoir circulation

On September, '06 KIM'S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side...' was recently published on amazon

  by Web Desk
  September 25, 2024
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer has stepped forward to clear the air on the rumours of late Kim Porter’s ‘fake’ memoir.

The recently released biography purporting to be authored by Combs' late ex-girlfriend Porter is being criticised as "fake" by Combs' lawyer, a close source told PEOPLE.

According to a family source who spoke with the outlet Porter's family is also "exploring" legal options.

Following Combs's indictment on September 17th for sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offences, the book shot to the top of the platform's Literature & Fiction list.

A condensed excerpt of the 58-page article—which is conspicuously riddled with errors and inconsistencies—details purportedly unsettling and explicit sexual experiences with Combs and other prominent figures, along with accusations of physical violence from the record producer directed at Porter.

Combs' attorney Erica Wolf says in a statement to PEOPLE that the memoir is "fake," "offensive" and "a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."

The cover features a photo of the model, who died at 47 of lobar pneumonia in 2018, and says it is written by "Jamal T. Millwood" for "Kimberly A. Porter." Chris Todd (real name Todd Guzze) self-published the book under the Millwood pseudonym.

