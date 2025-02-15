Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video

Sabrina Carpenter dated Keoghan off and on for about a year before deciding to take a break in December

  by Web Desk
  
  February 15, 2025


Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a new music video for her remix of Please Please Please featuring Dolly Parton, and it seems to take a brutal dig at her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The original music video of Please Please Please featured Barry, whom she was dating that time.

Now, however, Sabrina and Barry have parted their ways, and their split is reflected in a revised clip that released on Valentine's Day.

The new video shows Carpenter and Parton channeling Thelma & Louise as they flee the police in a car together.

Near the end, the video reveals a bound, gagged man, struggling and screaming in the back of the car - wearing the same outfit Barry wore in the original video.

The video, which was filmed in Nashville, ends with Carpenter pulling over and shaking her head as the person in the back attempts to scream and bangs on the truck.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan dated off and on for about a year before deciding to take a break in December 2024. 

The former couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala.

