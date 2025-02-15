Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star hints at 'powerful scenes' in Season 5: 'I was in tears'

Netflix 'Stranger Things' Season 5 is set to release by the end of 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower has teased some intense scenes of Vecna in the upcoming season 5 of series.

Amid the buzz regarding potential release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things this year, Bower has dished details on season 5 filming and what it has in stores for the fans

As reported by ScreenRant, during a recent panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando, Bower revealed how emotional were the final days of filming season 5.

"I was in tears, it was weird, I didn't want to say goodbye but I definitely was ready to put down what I had been doing for some time," Bower noted. 

He continued, "Because it's not just about, when you do a show like that, it's not just about shooting it."

"So to let go of that has been, it's definitely felt like I was sort of shedding," he added.

Without disclosing much on the season 5 core storyline, the Vecna actor hinted at sharing some extremely powerful moments in the final season of the coming-of-age drama, which has been entertaining fans since 2016.

"I, again, without giving anything away, you know, I have had some artistically, really powerful moments this season, that as an artist, you just hope happen, you can't really prepare for them," he revealed.

The actor continued, "And in those moments, the whole room goes like dead quiet. And you'll finish a take."

This update comes days after the makers of the sci-fi series, Duffer Brothers set record straight on the potential release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. 

As per the creators, the series will likely to come it's highly anticipated end in the final season this year. 

