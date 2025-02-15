Trending

Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Actress Mawra Hocane tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani amid 'Sanam Teri Kasam' success

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Mawra Hocane credits the unbelievable success of Sanam Teri Kasam to her husband Ameer Gilani.

The newlywed, who has been winning countless praises across the globe for Sanam Teri Kasam's smashing box office numbers, has finally broken silence on the milestone. 

Speaking to a local news outlet, the Nauroz actress expressed utter delight, noting, “I truly, truly feel it’s a marriage luck, literally it happened on the same day.”


She continued, “The film waited nine years for these numbers I think it’s my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because that is the only thing that changed right after my marriage.”

Mawra further spilled beans on a sequel to the film, “I really hope that when the filmmaker makes the second part it turns out to be even more successful with or without me. My best wishes will always be there.”

“If possible I would love to do the film but if it’s not possible there will be no hard feelings,” Mawra revealed.

It is pertinent to mention, Mawra Hocane’s public response  on Sanam Teri Kasam's success came merely a week after she got married to her co-actor Ameer Gilani. 

