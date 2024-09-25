Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate 10 years with Elephant Family

  by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla have marked yet another anniversary as they grow old in love together!

Your Majesty and his wife have completed 10 years serving as the Joint Royal Presidents of Highgrove Garden’s Elephant Family.

Official accounts of this conversation as well as the royal family announced celebrating this brand new feat by King Charles and Her Majesty today, on September 25.

Elephant Family is charity that was founded back in 2002 by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand, who is remembered for a rich legacy of environmental protection.

Continuing his passion forward, the organization aims to collaborate with local communities in a bid to protect not only elephants, but other wildlife as well.

As the Joint Presidents of this unique addition to royal work, King Charles and Queen Camilla launch a variety of campaigns to support a peaceful coexistence between animals and humans.

The charity focuses on “restoring biodiversity” along with “monitoring habitats across 560,188 acres in South Asia,” as per the Instagram post shared by Elephant Family.

Along with that, it attached some stunning images of King Charles and Queen Camilla giving loving time to this movement.

