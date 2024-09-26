Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem

Shakira has decided to reclaim her independence through a new track, Soltera.
The pop icon made a huge comeback after seven years break with twelfth album La Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
Her new album has bagged three Latin Grammy Award nominations. The songs of the hit album includes Puntería with Cardi B, Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, TQG with Karol G, and El Jefe with Fuerza Régida.
On Thursday, she released Soltera and shared her post-breakup journey through the song.
Shakira dated Gerard Piqué for 11 years before breaking up with him in June 2022. The pair share two sons, Milan and Sasha.
The Waka Waka crooner also revealed that she has more songs in the vault that her fans can expect during a dialogue with Rolling Stone in June.
“There’s a few songs we have laying around,” she shared, “They’ve been tucked away. I don’t have a new album, but let’s just say there’s a new project.”
On the work front, the Hips Don’t Lie singer will go on the road for the La Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.