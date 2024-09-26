Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True

Khloé Kardashian shared heartwarming throwback video with 'girl who made her mommy'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Khloé Kardashian takes trip down a memory lane with daughter True.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, The Kardashians’ star shared an adorable throwback video with True since her birth.

The compilation video kicked off with the selfie video of Khloé cradling baby True, which then followed by various clips of them including, the mother- daughter duo playing on the bed and Khloé smothering her with kisses.

One clip showed a little grown up True taking some steps toward Khloé and putt her little arms out for a heartwarming hug.

The video, which she captioned, “The girl who made me a mommy,” with a link to her Snapchat, was set to a voiceover of an emotional monologue about the first four years of a child's life.

Khloé’s montage included many other cherished moments like glimpses from True's birthday celebrations, lighthearted moment of True covering herself in her mom's lipstick, and an adorable glimpse of Kardashian doing push-ups on a private jet with True giggling on her back.

Khloé Kardashian shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson. The estranged couple are co-parents son Tatum.

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Entertainment News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lawrence shatters silence on 2024 US election endorsement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Brad Pitt reacts to scammers’ arrest for impersonating him