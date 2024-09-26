Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True

Khloé Kardashian takes trip down a memory lane with daughter True.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, The Kardashians’ star shared an adorable throwback video with True since her birth.
The compilation video kicked off with the selfie video of Khloé cradling baby True, which then followed by various clips of them including, the mother- daughter duo playing on the bed and Khloé smothering her with kisses.
One clip showed a little grown up True taking some steps toward Khloé and putt her little arms out for a heartwarming hug.
The video, which she captioned, “The girl who made me a mommy,” with a link to her Snapchat, was set to a voiceover of an emotional monologue about the first four years of a child's life.
Khloé’s montage included many other cherished moments like glimpses from True's birthday celebrations, lighthearted moment of True covering herself in her mom's lipstick, and an adorable glimpse of Kardashian doing push-ups on a private jet with True giggling on her back.
Khloé Kardashian shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson. The estranged couple are co-parents son Tatum.