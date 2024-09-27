Sports

West Indies' Dwayne Bravo retires from cricket, joins 2025 IPL as KKR coach

  by Web Desk
  September 27, 2024
Dwayne Bravo is bidding farewell to the cricket world!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, September 26, the legendary all-rounder who is also known as DJ Bravo, announced stepping away from all formats of cricket.

“Dear Cricket, Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough,” penned Bravo.

Defining his 21-year professional cricket as an “incredible journey,” he wrote that even though he would love to continue this journey, his body is incapable of enduring the “pain, breakdowns and strains.”

Announcing his retirement heavy heartedly, the former West Indies captain extended “massive” thanks towards his fans for their “unwavering love and support.”

“Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter,” wrote Bravo as he concluded his long caption while hinting towards his joining as Kolkata Knight Riders coach in 2025 Indian Premiere League.

As per ESPNcricinfo report, Bravo has joined forced with KKR in a long-term contract to provide mentorship to the team.

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players,” stated KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore in his September 27 statement.

To note, Bravo has previously coached IPL’s Chennai Super Kings.

Sports News

NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
ESPN parts ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe after over a decade
UFC's TKO Group reaches settlement to conclude legal issues with athletes
Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Kylian Mbappe suffers major setback at La Liga
Raphaël Varane: Former France defender announces retirement after knee injury
Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely
Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints