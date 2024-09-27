Kanye West’s Malibu beach house hits multi-million loss

Kanye West is enduring a multi-million dollar loss!
The American rapper and record-producer, who first listed his Malibu’s Tadao Andao architected house for $53 million sale price in December 2023, has finally sealed the deal for the abandoned mansion on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
Kanye’s gutted mansion, that had been abandoned by the rapper for years, was originally bought for $57.3 million in 2021. It has now been sold off for $21 million, with a shocking loss of $36.3 million.
With a plan to turn the house into an open-air bomb shelter, Kanye stripped everything off of the Malibu Ando house that included doors, windows, plumbing and electrical work. But as per Forbes, the rapper left the plan unfinished, resulting in a huge loss when he decided to enlist it.
Kanye West’s beach house, which is located at the 24844 Malibu Road, had its price slashed down to $39 million in April 2024, but still failed to gain a buyer.
As per TMZ, the rapper once again dropped the price and finally sold the property for $21 million to a California based real estate crowdfunding firm named Belwood Investment.
The firm’s CEO, Bo Belmont, while speaking of the property, also talked about damage done by Kanye to the home, and said, “That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose.”
On the personal front, Kanye West shares four children with first wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper married Australian architect, Bianca Censori, in 2022.