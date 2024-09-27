‘Harry Potter’ star Dame Maggie Smith dies at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, known for her splendid work in Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89 in a London hospital.
Smith’s sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin announced the sad news of her demise in a statement on Friday.
"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” they noted.
The statement continued, "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”
"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” they added.
Smith has bagged eight Bafta awards during her decades-long career.
The British legend also received two Oscars, one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and the other for California Suite in 1979.
Dame Maggie Smith has brough life to many iconic roles including Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, Jean Brodie in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey.
Her other film notable work are the Sister Act franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Hook.