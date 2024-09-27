Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of Al-Wehda clash

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is preparing to face Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 27.
Ahead of the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared an inspiring message with his fans.
Posting a series of training photos, CR7 captioned them, "Working hard,” along with a fire emoji.
After this game, they will compete against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in a crucial AFC Champions League match on Monday.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently came back after a viral infection and scored his 902nd career goal in a 3-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on September 20.
Additionally, Ronaldo recently represented Portugal in the Nations League, where he achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals in a match against Croatia.
Now Al-Nassr star has his eyes set on reaching 1,000 goals before his retirement.