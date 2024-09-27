Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of Al-Wehda clash

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has his eyes set on reaching 1,000 goals before his retirement

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is preparing to face Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 27.

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared an inspiring message with his fans.

Posting a series of training photos, CR7 captioned them, "Working hard,” along with a fire emoji.


After this game, they will compete against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in a crucial AFC Champions League match on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently came back after a viral infection and scored his 902nd career goal in a 3-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on September 20.

Additionally, Ronaldo recently represented Portugal in the Nations League, where he achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals in a match against Croatia. 

Now Al-Nassr star has his eyes set on reaching 1,000 goals before his retirement. 

Sports News

Zhang Shuai breaks 52-year losing streak at China Open
Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo retires from cricket, joins 2025 IPL as KKR coach
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
ESPN parts ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe after over a decade
UFC's TKO Group reaches settlement to conclude legal issues with athletes
Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Kylian Mbappe suffers major setback at La Liga