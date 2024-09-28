Entertainment

Rihanna sends internet into fits with son RZA's hilarious video

Rihanna shared a hilarious video of elder son RZA with an epic message

  by Web Desk
  September 28, 2024


Rihanna made her fans laugh with a delightful video of her and A$AP Rocky’s elder son RZA.

Taking to her Intsagram account on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared a hilarious video of her elder son struggling to make his way out of a bedside playpen.

In the video, RZA could be seen putting in a lot of effort to get out of his comfy space as he wants to get his water bottle which was placed at a little distance from his play space.

Clad in a white and yellow striped PJs, RZA finally succeeds in getting out of his playpen and hop onto a couch next to it.

He then rolls himself from one end of the couch to another and grabs his water bottle, which was placed on the floor.

RZA’s hilarious stunt was described by Rihanna in the caption, noting, “being a boy mom is an Olympic sport.”

Rihanna made RZA's video funnier by adding Mission Impossible soundtrack in it.

The Diamonds singer’s ardent fans could not help praising RZA’s antics in the comments section.

One fan noted, “Thank you Robyn for giving us these special and personal moments with NAVY.”

While another demanded, “I wanted to see him climb back with the drink in hand.”

“Listen we don’t need the album! Just keep giving us videos of the kids lol,” quipped the third.

One user mentioned, “You can say that again riri being boys mum is not a day job.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed elder son RZA on May 13, 2022.

