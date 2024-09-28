Trending

IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024 Winner List: Aishwarya Rai, Nani secure huge wins

The glamorous and star-studded 2024 IIFA Utsavam night honored the South Indian cinema in Abu Dhabi

  September 28, 2024


IIFA Utsavam Awards has unveiled the stunning winners of 2024!

The 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which is a three-day celebration to honor the greatest stars of the Indian cinema, kicked off on Friday, September 27, in Abu Dhabi.

Unveiling the winner list, the IIFA Utsavam, which is a dedicated event for the South Indian cinema, celebrated the huge wins of amazing stars including Aishwarya Rai, Mani Ratnam, A.R. Rehman, and Nani dominating the night.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Allu Arvind also graced the evening with their remarkable presence.

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Winner List:

Here’s the full list of 2024 IIFA Utsavam victors.

Tamil:

Best Picture: Jailer

Best Actor: Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director: Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction: AR Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Negative Role: SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Telugu:

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Malayalam:

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Kannada:

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

Special Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

The next two days of the 2024 IIFA Awards will witness the spectacular celebration of the Indian cinema and the Bollywood shining stars.

With spellbinding performances and glamorous red-carpet appearances, the night will be hosted by the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also expected to grace the stage alongside the Jawan actor, marking a thrilling reunion of the Khans.

