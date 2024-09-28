Entertainment

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert

The show was part of Royal Albert Hall’s 'Films in Concert' series, which includes many notable films

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Tom Cruise stunned crowed with his surprise appearance at Top Gun: Maverick concert.

On Friday, the 62-year-old actor made shocking entrance at London's Royal Albert Hall during its Top Gun: Maverick concert, leaving audience reeling.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and composer Lorne Balfe performed his 2022’s blockbuster film's score.

A video making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows Cruise dressed in a suit, proudly introducing Top Gun alongside a grand orchestra.

Cruise also hailed Balfe, who composed the film’s score alongside Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer, as a "dear friend" and called him "brilliant."

"I also want to thank tonight's orchestra and all of your exceptional talents. I've always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronized to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace,” Cruise said to the crowd.

He further added, "Thank you all for being here and thank you for making this dream come true.”

This performance was part of Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series, which also includes showings of Avatar, Gladiator, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Home Alone.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Meghan Markle's latest move aims at stealing Prince Harry's thunder?
Travis Kelce's mom shares exciting details of his meeting with Prince William
Travis Kelce dared for ‘bad hairstyle competition’ by Patrick Mahomes
Katy Perry 'encourages' fiancé Orlando Bloom to 'flirt' with others
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Gigi Hadid channels Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga in packing tape outfit
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host Oscars 2025?
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward