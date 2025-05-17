Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix and his co-star Emma Stone could not hold their tears as their upcoming movie Eddington made history in the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
The Joker star and the entire cast of the western-horror film attended the third day of the 78th annual film gala on Friday, May 16th.
During the star-studded event, Phoenix's forthcoming project garnered 7 7-minute-long ovation, which made the entire cast of the movie emotional.
According to the video clip shared by Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actor was seen emotional after his new film stunned the crowd at the festival.
Taking the stage, Ari Aster, the film director, talked about the experience, stating, "I don’t know what you think. Thank you for being here. I feel very privileged to be here."
"It’s a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me. And, I don’t know sorry? I don’t know, this was a great experience," the popular filmmaker noted.
He also expressed gratitude, referring to the cast, and said, "I love all these people around me."
In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, Eddington starred with renowned American actors including Austin Butler, Clifton Collins, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Amélie Hoeferle, and Michael Ward.
Eddington plot:
The forthcoming film is a modern western-dark comedy that revolves around the chronicles of a fictional small town in New Mexico that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Eddington will hit the theatres on July 18th, 2025.