Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming film 'Eddington' is set to hit theaters this July

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix and his co-star Emma Stone could not hold their tears as their upcoming movie Eddington made history in the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. 

The Joker star and the entire cast of the western-horror film attended the third day of the 78th annual film gala on Friday, May 16th. 

During the star-studded event, Phoenix's forthcoming project garnered 7 7-minute-long ovation, which made the entire cast of the movie emotional. 

According to the video clip shared by Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actor was seen emotional after his new film stunned the crowd at the festival. 

Taking the stage, Ari Aster, the film director, talked about the experience, stating, "I don’t know what you think. Thank you for being here. I feel very privileged to be here."

"It’s a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me. And, I don’t know sorry? I don’t know, this was a great experience," the popular filmmaker noted. 

He also expressed gratitude, referring to the cast, and said, "I love all these people around me."

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, Eddington starred with renowned American actors including Austin Butler, Clifton Collins, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Amélie Hoeferle, and Michael Ward. 

Eddington plot: 

The forthcoming film is a modern western-dark comedy that revolves around the chronicles of a fictional small town in New Mexico that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. 

Eddington will hit the theatres on July 18th, 2025. 

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck