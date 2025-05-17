French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 just hours before scheduled performance

Werenoi, whose real name is Jeremy Bana Owana, a popular French rap icon, tragically passed away at the age of 31 in Paris, France.
According to media reports, the deceased rapper was declared dead by the doctors when he was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department on Saturday, May 17th.
Werenoi's music producer, Babs, turned to his X account earlier Saturday morning to confirm the tragic update with the late musician's fans.
He wrote, "Rest in peace, my brother, I love you!!!"
The Solitaire singer reportedly died after suffering from severe cardio-respiratory arrest.
Just hours before his scheduled performance at Azar Club in Lyon, the globally known rapper was hospitalized, where he was admitted to an intensive care unit.
As Werenoi's death announcement gained popularity on social media, fans and relatives began pouring their heartfelt tributes for the late star.
Fans pays tribute to the late rapper:
A radio jockey, Musa, penned his condolences on X, "My condolences to his loved ones."
Another fan wrote, "It reminds us that all this money, this life, this luxury - well, the day we are no longer there is nothing, let's make the most of life, may God protect you all."
"Rest in peace, the goat, one of the best gone too soon, courage to the family," a third well-wisher noted.
As of now, Werenoi's management has not disclosed the details of his funeral.