Entertainment

Katy Perry 'excited' to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show

The ‘143’ hitmaker drops an exciting video ahead of her thrilling Lifetimes Tour concert in Las Vegas

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 18, 2025

Katy Perry ‘excited’ to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show


Katy Perry is all set to mesmerize her fans in Vegas!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, May 17, the American singer-songwriter, 40, shared a delightful video that featured glimpses of what appeared to be her past concerts in the beautiful city.

The 143 hitmaker, who is currently embarked on The Lifetimes Tour, is set to perform a thrilling show on Saturday in Paradise, a town adjacent to the city of Las Vegas.

Expressing her excitement ahead of the concert, Katy penned, “All hands in through the years. Excited to play in VEGAS again tonight.”

In the video, the Harleys in Hawaii songstress was seen captivating her fans with thrilling performances, while the Lifetimes song from her seventh studio album, 143, giving an exciting vibe to the clip.

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour:

Lifetimes Tour is the ongoing fifth concert tour by Katy Perry, which is in support of her seventh studio album, 143 – released on September 20, 2024.

The highly-anticipated tour kicked off at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on April 23, 2025, and is set to conclude at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

This also marks Katy’s first tour in seven years since her 2017’s Witness: The Tour.

