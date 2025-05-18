King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year

King Charles III is planning a significant overseas tour in 2025, including a visit to The Bahamas, marking his first trip to the Caribbean as monarch.
As per Express.co.uk, the British Monarch and his wife were all set to visit India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, but their tour in doubt due to the rising tensions and military action over the disputed province of Kashmir.
It is also revealed that the royal couple was planning to visit Antigua and Barbuda.
The trip won’t replace the autumn tour but is set for early next year during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), with alternative plans in progress.
The dates for the 2026 summit have not yet been announced, but a source shared that organisers are looking to host leaders from across the Commonwealth early next year.
Notably, it will mark King Charles first meeting as monarch and the seventh time he has attended the meeting following Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013, Malta in 2015, the UK in 2018 and Rwanda in 2022.
King Charles follows Queen Elizabeth’s dedication:
Charles is determined to carry forward Queen Elizabeth’s dedication to the Commonwealth’s importance.
“His Majesty wants to continue his mother’s legacy and show his commitment to the Commonwealth,” a source said, adding that he’s made it clear he wants to attend the 28th summit next year.