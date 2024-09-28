World

Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1

The debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center, moderated by CBS Evening News anchor

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will go head-to-head on Oct. 1 in the only scheduled US vice presidential debate.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Oct. 2) in New York City.

The debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center, moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.

The event will be broadcast on the CBS network and live-streamed on platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available.

CBS has also announced that it will be available for simulcast.

It is pertinent to note here that there will be no audience for the debate. 

Candidates will stand behind lecterns throughout the event, and props or pre-written notes will not be allowed on stage.

Meanwhile, CBS News reserves the right to mute the candidates' microphones if needed.

Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration

Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth

World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament

King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament

World News

King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: ‘No advance warning’
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN