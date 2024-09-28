Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will go head-to-head on Oct. 1 in the only scheduled US vice presidential debate.
Here's everything you need to know about the event:
The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Oct. 2) in New York City.
The debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center, moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.
The event will be broadcast on the CBS network and live-streamed on platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available.
CBS has also announced that it will be available for simulcast.
It is pertinent to note here that there will be no audience for the debate.
Candidates will stand behind lecterns throughout the event, and props or pre-written notes will not be allowed on stage.
Meanwhile, CBS News reserves the right to mute the candidates' microphones if needed.