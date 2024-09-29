Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, in Dorset, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight.
This could lead to flooding and transport issues in the affected areas.
As per several reports, the warning is active from 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 29 to 9:00 AM on Monday, September 30.
Heavy rain is expected to hit the South West overnight, moving slowly eastwards before gradually easing.
According to the Met Office, some areas could receive up to 8cm (3 inches) of rainfall.
The Met Office expects most areas to receive 20-30mm of rain over 9 to 12 hours, with some locations potentially seeing 50-80mm.
Parts of southwest Oxfordshire could also experience power outages, travel delays, and flooding in homes.
Meanwhile, Dorset Police have warned drivers about water on roads in Dorchester, which could cause cars to hydroplane due to runoff from fields or blocked drains.