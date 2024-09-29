Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio was afraid of filming THIS 'Titanic' scene

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'Titanic' was released on December 19, 1997

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Kate Winslet revealed the shocking Titanic scene that made Leonardo DiCaprio "afraid.”

During her presence at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Lee actress took the lid off from the behind the scenes of famous Titanic scene in which her charachter Rose floats on a door fragment as DiCaprio's Jack freezes and the BTS details will leave you in fits.

"That was quite an awkward tank, that one, because — to burst a bubble, it was waist-height, that tank," Winslet revealed.

She went on to share, "Leo is, I'm afraid, kneeling down on the bottom of the tank."

Winslet further shared that the tank's design allowed for convenient bathroom break without much trouble.

"I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I'd get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank that was 20 feet away, and I'd literally have to fling my leg over and climb out of the tank and go for a pee, and then come back and crawl back on the door again,” the actress shared.

Winslet jokingly added, “I know, it's terrible to admit these things."

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic was released on December 19, 1997.

