Johnny Depp gives sneak peek into ‘A Bunch Of Stuff’ art exhibition

Johnny Depp has given a little peek into what visitors can expect from his A Bunch Of Stuff art exhibition.
On Sunday night, the Pirates of the Caribbean star posted a short video clip on his Instagram featuring a cute painting.
In the viral clip, he can be seen walking towards the camera. Johnny captioned the post, “I’ve left A Bunch Of Stuff in New York… call in if you can”
The Modi actor’s fans showed excitement and love under the comment section of the post.
As per the creative team, the upcoming exhibit shows Johnny's "distinctive personality and sense of humor."
A Bunch of Stuff’s official website wrote, “Over decades, Johnny has created many hundreds of paintings that illustrate his path through life; from early portrayals of his mother to series of works on identity, introspection and fame. Whether impasto or collaged, his art is emotion made flesh. It's the story of his life.”
The upcoming art exhibition is set to showcase Johnny’s artwork for the first time.
A Bunch of Stuff will open in New York City on Friday, October 4, 2024.