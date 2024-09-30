Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Mamma Mia’ cover takes fans by storm: WATCH

Sabrina Carpenter is igniting fan frenzy with her take on ABBA’s Mamma Mia!
During her Sunday, Saturday 29, concert of the Short n’ Sweet Tour which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Please Please Please singer thrilled her fans to the core with spin the bottle game.
Gulping beer straight from the bottle, the Espresso singer asked the crowd about their guesses on the game, and immediately replied to her question by revealing, “Spin the bottle.”
However, to add a twist to the game, she chose to sing a song rather than kissing someone, as seen in a widely shared video.
As the bottle stopped spinning, a stage performer demanded Sabrina Carpenter to sing “Mamma Mia,” which quickly turned the stadium resonate with the crowd’s cheers.
The singer amidst the enthusiastic audience sang the cover of ABBA’s hit song.
Taking to its Instagram, Billboard shared the video with the caption, “The crowd at MSG couldn’t resist @sabrinacarpenter’s spin the bottle cover of ABBA’s “Mamma Mia!”
“Need this on Spotify like now LMAO,” expressed a fan in the comments.
Another penned, “Mom I love her.”
Earlier, Selena Gomez also shared a video via her official Instagram handle where she was captured showing some electrifying dance moves to her beau Benny Blanco at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concert.