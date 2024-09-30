King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK

King Charles III has given a crucial advice amid his estranged son Prince Harry’s return to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards on September 30, 2024.
Queen Camilla is said to have urged her cancer-stricken husband to not stress over meeting with Harry upon his arrival in the U.K. months after his last visit for the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games.
A close aide to Camilla Parker Bowles has spilled exclusive beans to Daily Beast on how the queen and other advisers are guiding Charles about Harry, who is keen on meeting his majesty.
Camilla’s pal claimed that Charles, who is undergoing gruelling treatment amid cancer also wants to heal the ties with the duke of Sussex.
“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that. He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy,” they said.
“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry,” Camilla’s pal added.
Prince Harry’s latest visit to the U.K will mark his fourth solo trip to his home country since moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.
Prior to this, Prince Harry visited UK in August to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellows, where he also shared same space with his estranged brother Prince William.