Royal

King Charles given crucial advice as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Prince Harry touches down in UK on September 30, 2024, to attend WellChild Awards as a guest of honour

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024


King Charles III has given a crucial advice amid his estranged son Prince Harry’s return to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards on September 30, 2024.

Queen Camilla is said to have urged her cancer-stricken husband to not stress over meeting with Harry upon his arrival in the U.K. months after his last visit for the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games.

A close aide to Camilla Parker Bowles has spilled exclusive beans to Daily Beast on how the queen and other advisers are guiding Charles about Harry, who is keen on meeting his majesty.

Camilla’s pal claimed that Charles, who is undergoing gruelling treatment amid cancer also wants to heal the ties with the duke of Sussex.

“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that. He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy,” they said.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry,” Camilla’s pal added.

Prince Harry’s latest visit to the U.K will mark his fourth solo trip to his home country since moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.

Prior to this, Prince Harry visited UK in August to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellows, where he also shared same space with his estranged brother Prince William.

Kriti Sanon shines bright on the green carpet at IIFA Awards

Kriti Sanon shines bright on the green carpet at IIFA Awards

Sophie Turner opens up about 'shame' that comes with motherhood

Sophie Turner opens up about 'shame' that comes with motherhood
Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years

Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari

IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari

Royal News

IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Prince William’s children to be ‘separated’ because of old rule soon
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Princess Anne remains very professional for ‘royal obituaries’ interview
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Queen Camilla sports Queen Mary's iconic diamond thistle in new outing
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Prince Harry loses golden opportunity to compete with Royal Family
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Kate Middleton takes major decision for her future after chemotherapy
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Lady Frederick shares rare details about her bond with King Charles, Princess Kate
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Sarah Ferguson praises daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Prince William welcomes new baby with Kate Middleton
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle