World

Malaysia's smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow

Malaysian health ministry announces strict action against toy-like smoking products from October 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  September 30, 2024
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow

The Malaysian government is ordering immediate action to be taken against toy-like smoking products, which will be taking effect from tomorrow, October 1, 2024!

Malaysian health ministry has announced the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, a smoking law, in order to curb the sales of smoking devices that come in the forms of toys and serve as potential threat to children and teen’s health by attracting them.

In a statement released on Monday, September 30, the health ministry noted, "The ministry is deeply concerned about the harmful effects of widespread smoking, including unethical marketing and promotional activities targeted at children and adolescents.”

Malaysia new smoking ban law will also pay special attention to stop the advertisement, promotion, and sponsorship of all types of smoking products.

The new smoking law is announced to be implemented immediately in educational institutes, sales market, online platforms, and vending machines, that promote the sales of toy-like smoking products.

This will be followed by 6 to 12 months of educational enforcement which will be Malaysian health ministry’s step to educate the public about these newly made laws and regulations.

These educational enforcement will also include the registration of all kinds of smoking products, implemented by April 1, 2025, and packaging and labelling regulations of each product by October 1, 2025.

