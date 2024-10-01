Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

The ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’ singer is setting historic records amid ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter’s songs are helping her “taste” huge success amid her blockbuster ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour!

On Monday, September 30, the American music and entertainment magazine Billboard shared a major announcement via its official Instagram handle that revealed the Nonsense singer’s Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, are reigning supremacy at the weekly chart.

“Sabrina Carpenter's “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” land in the #Hot100 top 10 for a fifth consecutive week,” captioned Billboard as it announced the Nonsense singer’s huge hat trick.

The Short n’ Sweet artist also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the “first woman” in the chart’s “66-year history” to achieve this hat trick feat.

This comes after Sabrina Carpenter, aged 25, performed a houseful concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The concert was graced by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, who showed some killer dance moves dedicated to her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

On the personal front, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Sabrina Carpenter, bf Barry Keoghan relationship is “on and off.”

However, Keoghan has apparently shut down the split rumors by liking Sabrina’s Instagram post.

