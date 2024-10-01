Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win

Al Nassr player defeated Al Rayyan 2-1 in a group match at AFC Champions League

  by Web Desk
  October 01, 2024


Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional statement about his late father on his birthday.

According to AFC, Al Nassr defeated Al Rayyan 2-1 at the AFC Champions League group match on Monday, September 30, 2024, at the King Saud University Stadium.

After missing multiple chances in the second half, Ronaldo netted the 904th goal of his career and the second goal for Al Nassr in the 74th minute of the match.

The 39-year-old said, “The match was difficult, and we knew that, and we were ready for it, and we were able to achieve victory. It is not important for me now to be the best player or to win awards, what is important to me now is to enjoy and be useful to my team and my national team.”

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner expressed, “It is good that the player scores, but what is important to me now is to enjoy playing and winning, and as I said, numbers do not matter to me, but today's goal has a different taste, and I wish my father was alive because today is his birthday.”

CR7 also celebrated the winning streak of AL Nassr in a post on Instagram saying, “Hard work pays off. Let’s keep going!”

It was the former Manchester United player's first goal of the AFC Champions League and overall seventh goal of the season.

