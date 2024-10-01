Entertainment

Selena Gomez turns heads in chic gown at ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere

Selena Gomez makes dad ‘proud’ with her matchless Spanish in ‘Emilia Pérez’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Selena Gomez rocked the red carpet look at the premiere of Emilia Pérez.

On Monday, the Rare Beauty founder dazzled in all-black Vera Wang dress that featured a slight cowl neckline and a massive bow on the back.

At the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival, the premiere of her upcoming Spanish movie took place. Emilia Pérez also stars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

During a conversation at the red carpet, Selena said, “I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie. I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it, and I couldn’t be more grateful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning.”

Benny Blanco’s girlfriend also shared that she had coaches who would communicate with her every day in Spanish.

Her hard work and dedication for the Spanish language made her father proud.

Selena revealed, “My dad was even so proud. He was like, ‘You’re texting me, mija,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m texting you in Spanish.’”

Emilia Pérez will be debuting on Netflix on 13 November.

